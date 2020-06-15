Vortex components arrive in west London

The 21-metre-long pipe section weighs 65 tonnes

Tideway is the company delivering the Thames Tideway Tunnel, a 25km sewer tunnel to tackle sewage pollution in the tidal River Thames. A joint venture of BAM Nuttall, Morgan Sindall and Balfour Beatty is constructing the west section of the new 25 kilometres Thames Tideway Tunnel, including the new Hammersmith pumping station.

Tideway is working to divert sewage flows into a new sewer, currently under construction beneath the river. However, at Hammersmith these flows need to drop down a 15-metre-deep shaft – which is why the vortex is needed.

Falling that distance, the flows would wear away the bottom of the shaft; but the vortex generator will ‘spin’ the flows down the pipe, removing the energy and preserving the base.

The 21-metre-long pipe section of the system, which will be installed into the shaft vertically, has more than 1,000 stainless steel studs, each welded onto its outer wall, that will slot into place when installed.

Both structures were fabricated by TIS Cumbria Ltd, based in Workington, and then transported 326 miles to London.

Hammersmith section manager John Corcoran said: “A huge amount of work went into producing and moving these two mammoth pieces of equipment and it is a fantastic achievement for the Tideway project to take delivery of them on site.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone involved as well as to our neighbours who live in the vicinity of the worksite at Hammersmith pumping station, whose patience while this vital equipment was delivered is very much appreciated.”

