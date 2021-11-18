  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Thu November 18 2021

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Plant
  3. Vp acquires M&S Hire

Vp acquires M&S Hire

9 hours Vp plc, the equipment rental group, has paid £2.8m to acquire Kent-based M&S Hire Limited.

M&S Hire is a specialist rental business supplying primarily scaffold towers and low-level access systems to contractors in the commercial fit-out sector. It also has a range of secure storage products.

Based in Sittingbourne, Kent, it was founded in 1984 by Malcom and Stuart Evans. It has approximately 20 employees and fixed assets of £1.2m, according to its most recent accounts.

M&S will be folded into MEP Hire, which offers low level access and press fitting tools from nine locations within Vp's UK division.

Vp chairman Jeremy Pilkington said: "The acquisition of M&S is an excellent addition to our very successful MEP Hire business and it will complement its existing operations with increased exposure to the commercial fit out sector.  I am delighted to welcome the M&S team to Vp."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »