Vp acquires M&S Hire

M&S Hire is a specialist rental business supplying primarily scaffold towers and low-level access systems to contractors in the commercial fit-out sector. It also has a range of secure storage products.

Based in Sittingbourne, Kent, it was founded in 1984 by Malcom and Stuart Evans. It has approximately 20 employees and fixed assets of £1.2m, according to its most recent accounts.

M&S will be folded into MEP Hire, which offers low level access and press fitting tools from nine locations within Vp's UK division.

Vp chairman Jeremy Pilkington said: "The acquisition of M&S is an excellent addition to our very successful MEP Hire business and it will complement its existing operations with increased exposure to the commercial fit out sector. I am delighted to welcome the M&S team to Vp."

