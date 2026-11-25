Group revenue fell 8.6% to £172.2m, from £188.4m. Adjusted profit fell 2.3% from £17.3m to £16.9m, while adjusted EBITDA fell 5.1% to £40.8m. The company decreased capital invested in its rental fleet from £39.6m to £20m, a 49.5% drop.

Woodwark was upbeat on the figures, believing that a new strategy and the reorganisation of Brandon Hire Station during its 2026 financial year would allow the group to meet expectations by the year end.

The chief executive said, "Vp delivered an encouraging first half performance, demonstrating good momentum in target infrastructure markets and the benefit of a number of ‘self-help’ actions, aligned to the Vp strategy.

“Revenue was broadly flat half on half, before the impact of a planned reduction in Brandon Hire Station trading volumes following the restructuring of that business to focus on serving strategic Vp customers. Core infrastructure markets, including water and transmission, are in growth, offsetting ongoing challenges in UK general construction and housebuilding.

“The business has delivered clear quarter-on-quarter profit improvement from the start of the financial year. This momentum is carrying through to the second half of the year, which we expect to outperform H2 FY26. Our international businesses performed particularly well in H1 FY27.

“Brandon Hire Station returned to profit in Q2 following its successful restructure. This, alongside the introduction of our new operating model, have strengthened the foundations of the group, while our disciplined approach to capital allocation and robust cash generation have reduced net debt. Together these developments are delivering a more efficient and customer-led organisation.

"Looking ahead, we remain confident in delivering full-year performance in line with market expectations.” The company's compiled analyst consensus would see the group achieving revenue £351.3m, with profit before tax, amortisation and impairment of goodwill, trade names and customer relationships and exceptional items of £32.5m