VW gives go-ahead for €2bn car plant

The new manufacturing facility is to be built close to the main plant in Wolfsburg, Germany, with construction set to begin as early as spring 2023.

The decision to build the new factory on a greenfield site was preceded by analysis of options, including a review of the feasibility to locate Trinity production within the Wolfsburg plant. Apart from higher efficiency in the medium term, factors favouring the construction of a new factory in Warmenau include in particular the fact that this option does not disrupt ongoing production or ramp-ups of models such as the Tiguan and Tayron or the Golf facelift scheduled for the coming years.

The net-carbon-neutral Trinity model is due to roll off the assembly line from 2026.

The new facility is being designed with optimised processes to lead the way for the gradual transformation of production at the main Wolfsburg plant along with all other Volkswagen manufacturing sites worldwide.

“The decision by the supervisory board is an important milestone for the transformation of our brand and the future of the Wolfsburg production facility,” said Volkswagen CEO Ralf Brandstätter. “We are thus strengthening and sustaining the competitiveness of the main plant and giving the workforce a robust long-term perspective. We are setting benchmarks in the automotive industry with Trinity and the new factory and turning Wolfsburg into the global lighthouse for cutting-edge and efficient vehicle production. This reaffirms that the economic transformation of Germany as a center of industry can be achieved.”

