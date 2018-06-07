Wacker's pushmi-pullyu

The six-tonne DV60, with driving console spun round to face the rear

The dual view trucks allow the operator to quickly spin the seat and operating console through 180 degrees to face direction of travel when reversing. Like Doctor Dolittle's two-headed llama, it can go forwards in both directions.

The rotation is done with using a single handle that unlocks the seat console and then rotates the complete console.

As well as making reversing safer, it also means that when the skip is loaded so high as to obstruct the view, the operator can spin round and drive with the dumper behind instead of in front.

Wacker Neuson claims that the dual view dumpers are more manoeuvrable on rough ground than conventional dumpers thanks to their articulated pendulum joint. Even under full load, they always remain in contact with the ground and retain traction, even on uneven terrain. Thanks to the variable 180-degree tilting, a flexible swivel tip skip ensures that material can be precisely distributed, the manufacturer says.

“With dual view, we have completely redefined the topic of safety in this machine segment,” said Wacker Neuson sales chief Alexander Greschner. “Together with customers from a variety of markets, we were able to develop a solution that is easy to handle and at the same time has a big effect. We are already pleased about the high level of customer interest even before the official product launch.”

Three dual view models are available, from 6 tonnes to 10 tonnes payload – the DV60, DV90 and DV100 – extending Wacker Neuson’s range of tracked and wheeled dumpers to 20 models.