Wales offers grants for modular suppliers

It has announced a £45m investment in modular housing as part of a new construction strategy called ‘Reimagining social house building in Wales’, published this week.

£20m is being made available for offsite fabricators looking to construct social housing. This investment is designed to help and encourage companies to develop off-site manufacture (OSM) supply chains, factories and training schools.

A further £25m is being made available for round four of the Welsh government’s ‘innovative housing programme’, which will focus on housing delivered using modular components.

The Welsh government hopes that adopting industrialised mass production techniques will enable councils to get new housing more quickly.

Housing minister Julie James said: “Building more social and affordable homes is a key priority for the Welsh government. Over the last four years, this Welsh government has invested £2bn in new housing across Wales, as part of our ambition to deliver 20,000 affordable homes by 2021. But we want to build more. And we want to build better. The significant investment we’re making in the modular housing industry will enable us to do that.”

