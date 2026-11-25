The business says it has been growing its presence in the Midlands, since opening the office in 2024. Andrews will oversee project and financial management for the office alongside resource planning, while working closely with Wallace Whittle's London team on shared projects. Since joining, he has been involved with the refurbishment of No. 1 Frying Pan Alley, a five-storey office building in central London, alongside the large-scale residential development at Watford Town Hall Quarter.

Engineering runs in Peter's family, with his father having designed the burner for the London 2012 Olympic Torch. Peter began his own career as an apprentice electrical engineer at a local consultancy, securing the role before he had sat his GCSEs. Most recently, he went on to build and lead the M&E team at an engineering consultancy in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter, before moving to Rider Levett Bucknall to help lead its building services team in the city ahead of joining Wallace Whittle.

Darren Wright, Birmingham location director at Wallace Whittle, said: "Peter brings a breadth of experience that few engineers can match, having worked across consultancy and contracting as well as running his own practice. His understanding of how designs are delivered on site, combined with his focus on quality and developing people, makes him a valuable addition as we continue to grow our Birmingham office and build our profile across the country."