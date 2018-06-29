Walters prepares Caerphilly development site

The Welsh devolved government has granted outline planning permission for a mixed-use development in Ty Du, in Nelson, Caerphilly.

Some 200 new homes and more than 6,000 m2 of new employment space are planned for development on the site.

Walters has been contracted by the Welsh government to put in roads and utilities to prepare the site. Work is scheduled to start on Monday 2nd July and complete in mid 2019.

Welsh economy secretary Ken Skates said: “We know that there is currently a lack of high quality standalone development sites in the mid Valleys area that are ready for development and well connected to local infrastructure.

“I am delighted that Welsh government is now in a position to appoint contractors for the Ty Du site. They will undertake vital work that will construct the roads and provide the services necessary for development of the Ty Du site, providing valuable jobs in the construction phase and helping to make the site an attractive proposition for businesses and future home owners alike.”

Walters claims to have the largest directly owned heavy plant fleet in the UK, with 644 items of earthmoving related equipment.