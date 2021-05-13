Walthamstow work for Thomas Sinden

An aerial view of the ongoing works

London Borough of Waltham Forest has appointed Thomas Sinden to construct a part three, four and five storey mixed-use building.

The £5.7m contract involves construction of a 167 sqm flexible commercial unit at ground level and 19 apartments above, to be built on land to the rear of Grade II listed Central Parade in Walthamstow.

The overall duration of the main construction activities is 72 weeks, which started on 6th April 2021.

The project also sees the relocation and incorporation of an existing substation within the proposed development and the conversion of part of south western corner of Central Parade to provide two further dwellings.

Artist's impression of what is being built

Thomas Sinden was established in 1991 by Des Thomas and Graeme Sinden.

Business development director Paul Cooke said: “We are delighted to be working on a further project with the London Borough of Waltham Forest particularly as this will be our first project under the LCP (London Construction Programme) framework and we will be able to use our new build, refurbishment and heritage skills on this important project to provide new homes for local people.”

