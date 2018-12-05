Wandsworth and Richmond advertise £98m highways opportunity

Wandsworth Borough Council and the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames are inviting tenders for a £98m contract for the provision of public realm and major highway works.

Services to be provided under the contract include carriageway resurfacing and reconstruction, road marking, high skid surfacing, civil engineering and public realm schemes.

Contract duration is an initial seven years with the option to extend for up to three years.

Publication of the contract notice follows a soft market testing exercise that started last year.