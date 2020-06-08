Warden wins Chorley hospital contract

Artist's impression of the new hospital

South Ribble Borough Council granted planning permission for the new £8m facility earlier this year.

Warden Construction starts in site in July on a 12-month build programme on behalf of WW Medical Facilities and its client Ramsay Health Care UK,

The hospital will include two theatres, first and second stage recovery bays, a diagnostics suite including a static MRI scanner, outpatient and physiotherapy departments. There will be parking space for 80 cars and eight electric car charging stations.

Warden Construction has started detailed design on the prime 80,000 sq ft plot on Matrix Park, in Buckshaw Village, Chorley. The 24,000 sq ft steel-framed building is largely single storey and will be clad in a mix of traditional brick with an aluminium clad feature entrance.

Warden Construction managing director Richard Kenworthy said: ““Securing this contract, despite the difficult climate, is a real testament to our teamwork. With unprecedented challenges over the course of the last couple of months, the team has really proven that resilience and collaboration are key to embracing ‘business as usual’.”

Neil Whittingham, director at WW Medical Facilities, added: “The delivery and success of this important project for Ramsay Health Care UK requires a dynamic partnership between health care project professionals and contractors who can coordinate the fast track delivery of complex medical and surgical facilities. Our decision to award this contract to Warden Construction was based on their knowledge and experience as a design and build contractor in the health sector, to drive as much value for money as possible to eliminate waste, coupled with their immediate understanding of the quality of the product and performance of the health care environment we require.”

The project team consists of Identity Consult acting as employer’s agent with Warden Construction’s design and construct team consisting of P+HS Architects, WML Consulting, JRB Environmental, supported by approved building inspector Ball & Berry and planning consultant ELG Planning.

