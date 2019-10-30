Warren takes the chair at Access Alliance

Michelle Warren and Steve Simmons

The Access Alliance is a coalition of regional powered access hire companies that cooperate to offer national customers a nationwide service. Warren Access has branches in Newcastle and Huntingdon and has been a member of the Access Alliance since 2015

Michelle Warren takes over as chair from Steve Simmons of Star Platforms.

Jonathan Till of GTAccess, a past chairman of the alliance, was elected vice-chair.

Michelle Warren said: ‘I am delighted and proud to have been appointed to the position of Chairwoman of the Access Alliance, especially as I am the first female to take the seat. My primary focus over the next 18 months will be to build on the success of my predecessors and ensure that the Access Alliance continues to grow its benefits to both the members and their customers.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk