Warwick station upgrade paused after unexpected find

The unexpected foundations were revealed after demolition of concrete subway steps at Warwick station

Network Rail was midway through work to install new lift shafts down into the station’s subway to provide step-free access to both platforms for the first time.

However, workers have found unexpected foundations believed to be from the first railway station built on the site in 1852, which was destroyed by fire in 1894.

As it was not recorded on the plans, the design engineers did not know that the existing station was built directly on top of the 1852 one – on top of the original foundations.

The unexpected walls lie right where the lifts were due to go and the substructure cannot be disturbed as it is integral to the existing building and platform.

It means new detailed designs now have to be drawn up for the lift shafts, pausing the building work for the time being.

Work began in January this year and had been scheduled for completion before the end of the year. That is now not going to happen

Chiltern Railways commercial & customer strategy director Andy Camp said: “We regret that works at Warwick station have been paused while the project team assess the foundations that have been discovered. On occasion, excavation projects can throw up surprises such as this, but we will be working at pace with industry partners to determine how long the delay will be and when we can restart the work to enhance Warwick station and install the lifts.”

Warwick station

