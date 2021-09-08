Waterman appoints new MD

Andrew Ferguson

Andrew Ferguson’s promotion comes on the back of three year’s growth for Waterman’s infrastructure and environment business, despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since joining in 2002, he has been pivotal in the growth of Waterman’s regional offices, the company said, and in 2009 he became a board director for its infrastructure and environmental consulting business.

His portfolio includes The Trans Pennine Route Upgrade, Halsnead Garden Village, Barnsley Market Gate Bridge and Carrington’s Voltage Park.

“Over the last few years, we have delivered substantial change and growth and I look forward to building upon these strong foundations as we continue to expand,” he said. “We will remain focussed on our key priorities; the well-being of our people, bringing through the next generation of engineers, connecting communities with sustainable, decarbonised infrastructure, and creating developments which offer a high quality of life.”

Chief operating officer Neil Humphrey retains responsibility for the group’s wider infrastructure & environment segment. He said: “I’m delighted to see Andrew rewarded for his continued commitment and leadership. He has played a vital role in shaping our strategic land offering in particular, and this new position will allow him to continue growing the wider infrastructure and environment consulting business. Working closely with both public and private sector clients to provide excellent support for developments across the UK, Andrew will be central to delivering our strategy of planned growth in the coming years.”

