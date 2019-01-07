Wates and Kier top 2018 workload chase

In 2018 Wates won 70 construction contracts with a total value of £2,826m. Kier won 171 contracts with a total value of £2,817m.

Third place in the Builders’ Conference BC Live contracts league table for 2018 was taken by Morgan Sindall, which won 174 new contracts with a total value of £1,524m.

Balfour Beatty was fourth, with 45 contracts totalling £1,438m in value, and Galliford Try was fifth with 103 contracts totalling £1,379m.

The total value of construction contracts monitored by the Builders’ Conference in 2018 was £59.7bn, up from £50.7bn in 2017.