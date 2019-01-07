TCI New Year Magazine OfferTCI New Year Magazine Offer
Wed January 09 2019

Wates and Kier top 2018 workload chase

2 days Wates, closely followed by Kier, won more new UK construction work in 2018 than any of their competitors, according to data collected by the Builders’ Conference.

In 2018 Wates won 70 construction contracts with a total value of £2,826m. Kier won 171 contracts with a total value of £2,817m.

Third place in the Builders’ Conference BC Live contracts league table for 2018 was taken by Morgan Sindall, which won 174 new contracts with a total value of £1,524m.

Balfour Beatty was fourth, with 45 contracts totalling £1,438m in value, and Galliford Try was fifth with 103 contracts totalling £1,379m.

The total value of construction contracts monitored by the Builders’ Conference in 2018 was £59.7bn, up from £50.7bn in 2017.

