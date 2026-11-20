Christie Commins

Commins brings more than 14 years’ construction industry experience and, Wates says, a strong track record in developing sustainable growth strategies and converting strategic relationships into pipeline and revenue.

She began her career at Balfour Beatty, progressing to become a bid writer before moving into business development. Most recently, she led business development across the North West for Kier Construction.

Commins was named Business Development Manager of the Year at the City of Manchester Business Awards in 2022 and holds a Bachelor of Law degree.