Wates appoints chief of staff

Emily Westcott

Wates said that she will work with chief executive David Allen and the other executive directors to ‘support a wide range of initiatives to help shape the strategic development of the group’.

Emily Westcott joined Wates through its 2015 acquisition of Shepherd Engineering Services and since 2016 has been financial controller of what is now SES Engineering Services, Wates’ specialist M&E business.

Chief executive David Allen said: “Emily’s appointment comes at an exciting time for Wates as we look to build on the success of the last few years by making the group as efficient, progressive and sustainable as possible. It’s always a pleasure to be able to promote talented colleagues into senior jobs, so I’m delighted that we’ve found someone of Emily’s calibre from our group of highly talented staff.”

Emily Westcott said: “One of the advantages of being part of a group like Wates is the opportunity to get involved in a wide range of disciplines and different sectors. I’m really looking forward to working with David and the executive committee on this new challenge as the business looks to the future.”