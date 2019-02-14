Wates director joins United Living

Michael Holling

Having previously worked at Wates since 1995, Michael Holling has worked on a range of complex housing projects for local authorities and housing associations, as well as private development schemes.

He will be based in United Living’s Sheffield office.

“This is an exciting time for United Living’s growth strategy across these regions and I look forward to leading on the next stage of development,” Mr Holling said. “United Living Group has a great reputation across the housing sector and it’s a pleasure to bring my experience to the business. I’m looking forward to working with the team.”

Managing director Jo Jamieson added: “Michael has built an enviable reputation for delivering large scale construction and residential projects with a keen emphasis on operational excellence and truly understanding customer’s aspirations. I look forward to working with him to drive forward our growth plans across the north and midlands, and to maximise the opportunities in our pipeline.”