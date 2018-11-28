Wates recruits Ballymore manager to lead Havering JV

Lia Silva

Italian architect Lia Silva joins Wates Residential to lead delivery of its partnership scheme with the London Borough of Havering, one of the largest joint venture regeneration projects in the capital.

She will also lead Wates Residential' business development management team.

Lia Silva has a master’s degree in Architecture from Faculdade de Arquitectura da Universidade do Porto in Milan and joins Wates from Ballymore Group, where she was responsible for leading development management teams on regeneration schemes in London, including the new 40 acre Royal Wharf development in East London.

As previously reported, Wates Residential has invested in a £1bn joint venture with the London Borough of Havering to regenerate 12 council estates, providing 3,000 new homes across the borough over the next 12 years. The joint venture has recently held a series of consultation events across the Waterloo Estate in Romford, Serena, Solar and Sunrise Courts in Hornchurch, and Napier and New Plymouth Houses in Rainham.

Wates’ current housing development portfolio across the UK includes: the Erith Park regeneration programme in Bexley in partnership with Orbit; Cardiff Council’s Cardiff Living partnership to create 1,500 new homes; and the 200-home Daedalus Village scheme in Lee-on-Solent.

Lia Silva said of her new job: “Wates Residential has an excellent reputation for delivering excellent quality, nurturing its people and building great places to live as part of wider regeneration schemes. The business’ uncompromising approach to putting local people’s needs at the heart of every development to ensure that we generate the greatest social value is something that I am proud to be a part of and look forward to working alongside the team to deliver.”

Wates Residential managing director Paul Nicholls said: “Lia is joining the business at a very exciting time as we grow our portfolio of development projects. Her role will be crucial in ensuring that we grow our development activities sustainably while continuing to provide our clients with the high standard of delivery to which they have become accustomed.”