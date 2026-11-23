The new neighbourhood, Byron Quarter, will provide 71 three-bedroom houses and 78 apartments, including 44 new council homes for social rent for families in housing need. The affordable homes are supported by the Greater London Authority through its affordable housing programme.

Paul Nicholls, Managing Director for London, Wates Residential, said, “At a time when the capital urgently needs more homes, getting schemes like Byron Quarter under way really matters. Reaching this point is a real achievement and reflects the close work between our teams and the London Borough of Harrow.

“Our focus now is on creating a high-quality neighbourhood that meets the needs of the people who will live here and the wider community. That means more family-sized homes, green spaces to enjoy and better connections to the surrounding area. We’re looking forward to delivering that vision with the council and seeing Byron Quarter take shape.”

The scheme has been shaped by public consultation, with plans changed to include more family-sized homes and lower buildings.