Wates to expand student support programme

Alongside the NEETs prevention trial, Wates has engaged with the T-levels vocational training programme

The programme has been trialled at Therfield School since March, and Wates is announcing its planned expansion as Alan Milburn prepares to release the findings of his government backed review into youth inactivity.

The new early-intervention programme aims to identify and support young people at a critical point in their education before they risk becoming disconnected from learning and future employment. Wates believes businesses need to intervene sooner, helping teenagers build confidence, understand their strengths, and see the different routes available into further education, training, apprenticeships, and employment.

Su Pickerill, Head of Social Value at Wates, said “If we are serious about reducing the number of young people who become disconnected from education and employment, businesses cannot simply wait for them to arrive at the recruitment stage. We have to get involved earlier.

“That is what this new programme is designed to do. But early intervention is only part of the answer. Employers also need to create meaningful routes into training and work for young people who have already fallen through the gaps.”

Around 20 pupils aged 14 and 15 are currently taking part, having been identified by their school as needing additional support. They are receiving sustained personal development and careers guidance, including workshops and visits to Wates workplaces.