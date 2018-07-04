Watford green lights £1.6bn regeneration

CGI of the St Albans Road scheme

The masterplan shows nearly 3,000 new homes, 75,000 m2 of commercial space, 6,000 m2 of retail space, two primary schools and a range of community uses.

The 4,338 m2 first phase, located on St Albans Road, will be developed by GS8, a design-led residential and commercial property developer. This will comprise a 146-unit, mixed-use development. Work is scheduled to start on site by the end of 2018, with phase one expected to complete towards the end of 2020.

In addition, Berkeley Homes is undergoing public consultation for a separate site in the area at St Albans Quarter.

Watford Borough Council’s deputy managing director of place shaping and corporate performance, Nick Fenwick, said: “This development marks the beginning of our Watford Junction masterplan and will set the tone for future regeneration work. We are committed to transforming Watford into a place where current residents and future generations can call home and where local businesses thrive.

“The current site overall has a mixture of uses and land ownership and there is a firm commitment to regenerating and developing this area, including future improvements to the station. There will be some landmark buildings including several taller buildings over 20 storeys closer to the station.

“GS8 have done a tremendous job in bringing together a number of land owners and driving the development forward. Similarly, Berkeley Homes has started in earnest with its community consultation and we will be working very closely with them to shape the scheme.”