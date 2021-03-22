Watford moves forward with £200m town hall plan

Watford Town Hall

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios will work alongside Mace Project Management, IoN Consulting and SFK Consulting to advise on the revamp of Watford Town Hall and the town’s Colosseum theatre.

Watford Council took over the Colosseum – built in 1938 as the Watford Town Hall Assembly Rooms – in December 2020

The plan is to convert Watford Town Hall into an office building and adapting the Colosseum “to make it more sustainable, financially and environmentally”.

The aim is to widen the scheme to include an element of housing to pay for the work – “to rejuvenate the Town Hall Quarter and create a vibrant and attractive new neighbourhood”, in the council’s words.

Next month developers will be asked to put forward proposals on how they can add value to the £200m scheme, and support the regeneration of the area.

Watford mayor Peter Taylor said: “The Town Hall Quarter is an exciting opportunity for the right developer to join us to create a distinct and exceptional scheme right in the heart of Watford. We are looking for a partner who can blend a good understanding of heritage with leading edge design and innovation, working with us to deliver our ambitions for a thriving, prosperous and welcoming town”.

Feilden Clegg Bradley associate Colin Cobb said: “Watford Town Hall and Colosseum are perfectly poised to be at the centre of the town’s developing cultural quarter. We look forward to working with Watford Borough Council to explore the role of a contemporary Town Hall as a meeting place, a civic, commercial, artistic and social hub for the community."

