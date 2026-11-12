Watkin Jones' Refresh to turn Bath offices into PBSA

Grosvenor House, close to Bath city centre and in reach of its in universities, will be converted from offices into more than 100 en-suite student bedrooms in cluster flats. Built in 1877 as part of a railway goods yard, it will revert to its original name, The Goods Yard. The scheme is scheduled for completion ahead of the 2027/28 academic year.

Bathford Partners, co-founded by former Get Living CEO Neil Young, is looking at other similar opportunities with Watkin Jones, to focus on repositioning existing buildings to deliver sustainable institutional grade assets.

The redevelopment will transform a redundant office building back into productive use through a comprehensive programme of refurbishment and improvement works. These include structural alterations, the creation of additional accommodation within the existing roof structure, new mechanical and electrical installations, upgrades to the building envelope and enhancements to the surrounding landscaped areas.