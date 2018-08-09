Watpac picked for Queensland hospital

The draft design was unveiled in 2016

The scheme for Queensland Health involves construction of a new three-level building with a gross floor area of 12,550m2, providing 24 beds with departments including emergency, allied health, medical imaging, inpatient wards, pathology, medical records and central sterilising.

Additional facilities to be delivered include theatres, a mortuary, reception, administration areas, staff lounge, training rooms, laundry, kitchen, a café and plant rooms.

Site works are expected to begin in late September 2018. Watpac Construction state manager Drew Brockhurst said that the workforce is expected to reach 160 people at peak construction and that the company is committed to providing opportunities for local businesses and trades. “As always, we will look to engage with the local business community and, where possible, create opportunities to deliver this important piece of health infrastructure.”

The redevelopment is anticipated to be completed in late 2020.