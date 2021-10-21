Website offers free valuation for old plant

Ritchie Bros’ asset valuator

Ritchie Bros’ asset valuator site uses data from its own equipment auctions as well as online platforms IronPlanet, Marketplace-E and Mascus to give users guidance on what their own machine might be worth.

Enter make, model, year and (optionally) hours on the clock or mileage to be given a broad estimate of value, in US dollars.

Ritchie Bros UK sales director Rupert Craven said: “What makes this tool unique, is that users have instant access to millions of previously sold items from the world’s largest auction company and Europe’s largest machinery listing site. The algorithm provides a good price estimation that can be used when making decisions to buy or sell equipment.”

