Webuild announces third-quarter contracts tally

Most of the new work has been secured in the low-risk markets of Europe, Australia and North America. The company said that Webuild or its subsidiaries are also preferred bidders on another €3.8 billion-worth of projects.

In Italy, more projects financed by the PNRR (National Plan for Recovery and Resilience) are expected to be tendered before the end of this year. Webuild said that the domestic market continues to offer great opportunities for the company and its supply chain of about 8,000 businesses.

Webuild is currently involved in the construction of 27 major infrastructure projects in Italy.

This year’s new orders emphasise Webuild’s capabilities in the field of transport infrastructure and include 12 new projects totalling €5.7 billion. These include the Sotra Connection road and bridge network in Norway and the expansion of a section of the Mainline Turnpike in Florida.

