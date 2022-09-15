Webuild consortium chosen for Ontario metro

Connect 6ix is a multinational consortium comprising Transdev Canada, Plenary Americas, Webuild and Hitachi Rail.

The RSSOM project is one of several contracts to deliver the Ontario Line, a 15.6km-long rapid transit metro line that will cross downtown Toronto in Canada.

The project, to be undertaken as a public-private partnership, includes the design, construction and maintenance of the rails for the tunnels of the new Ontario Line, as well as the signalling, communications and safety systems.

It is one of several contracts involved in the construction of the line, which will connect the Ontario Science Centre in the north-east with Ontario Place in the south-west on the shore of Lake Ontario. The line, half of which will be underground, will have 15 stations and more than 40 connections to other metro lines, regional trains and bus services.

Webuild has an estimated €450 million (£390 million) stake in the joint-venture responsible for the civil works and a 10% stake in the Connect 6ix project company. Financial close is expected to occur later this year.

