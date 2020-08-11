Webuild signs €2.5bn rail contract

The IRICAV 2 consortium led by the Webuild Group will now start work on the first section of the route, which has been commissioned by Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI).

Webuild has a 83% stake of the consortium (Webuild 45.44%, Astaldi 37.49%), with Hitachi Rail STS taking the remainder.

The section, which will comprise a total investment of €2.7bn by RFI and has a completion date of 2027, will run for 44.2km. It will quadruple the capacity of existing railway, improving the quality of the train service and strengthening links to a European network.

Webuild chief executive Pietro Salini said: “Just days after delivering the Genoa Bridge, we are very happy to start a new strategic project, this time for mobility in Veneto. It is another piece of infrastructure that we hope will involve a long supply chain, running from north to south. It comes after the start of work on the Ionian highway in Calabria and on the Nodo Ferroviario in Genoa. From south to north, Italy is starting up again, and it is doing it with infrastructure, bringing work to the regions. We are proud to be able to bring our expertise to this project in order to relaunch the country where we have our roots."

The project will see work start immediately on a €874m part of the first section. The second part of the section is expected to be financed within 12 months.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk