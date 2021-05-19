  1. Instagram
Construction News

Wed May 19 2021

Webuild team to start early on €1.6bn Italian high-speed line

8 hours Webuild Group is to start work five months ahead of schedule on the first lot of the Verona-Padua high-speed/high-capacity railway.

Webuild Group and its partner in the Iricav Due consortium have signed an agreement with Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (Gruppo Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane) to start work on the Verona-Bivio Vicenza section, valued at €1.596m (£1.37bn).

Webuild, which owns 83% of Iricav Due and Hitachi Rail the remaining 17%, also signed an agreement for the design of the Vicenza crossing, valued at approximately €720m and belonging to the next tranche of work.

The first functional lot of the railway between Verona and Bivio di Vicenza will run for 44.2km across 13 municipalities.

