Webuild wins North Carolina highway

The design‐build project involves widening a section of the I‐40 to improve traffic flow and relieve heavy congestion during peak commuting times.

Lane will widen the I-40 from four to six lanes along a 17.7km stretch from the I‐85 interchange to the Durham County Line in Orange County.

One of the project’s environmentally sustainable features is the recycling of the existing concrete pavement into sub‐base material for the new lanes, with the milled asphalt also to be recycled.

Work is set to begin late 2022 and be completed by 2025.

