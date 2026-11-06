Wellcome picks Winvic for new bridges

Over the next decade, the campus will triple in size, increasing from 125 acres to 440 acres, making space for around 250 businesses and more than 9,000 people.

The two new bridges are being delivered as part of the first phase of expansion, set to be complete in 2028. This phase also includes new laboratories and office space, incubator and accelerator facilities, 84 homes, a state-of-the-art Nuffield Health and Fitness Club, an Energy Farm and other infrastructure.

The bridges will have spans of 50 metres and 55 metres, together with approximately 175 metres of accessible ramped walkways, staircases, lift shafts, footpaths, landscaping, drainage and lighting. They have been designed to protect mature trees and create a distinctive addition to the landscape.

As both designer and principal contractor, Winvic will oversee the detailed design, construction and installation of the bridges and associated infrastructure. Construction began earlier this year, with the bridges set to be installed in early 2027 before opening for use in 2028.

Award-winning architect WilkinsonEyre designed the bridges with structural and civil engineers Evolve Consulting Engineers and landscape architect Churchman Thornhill Finch .