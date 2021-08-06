Welsh companies form house-building alliance

Sero chief executive James Williams (left) and Edenstone managing director Martin Taylor

Edenstone Homes Group and Sero have a target to build 6,000 homes across Wales and the southwest of England by 2030.

Magor-based Edenstone has a pipeline of housing projects and is looking to draw on Cardiff-based Sero’s expertise in renewable energy and smart energy management systems. Sero’s portfolio includes the construction of 225 low carbon homes at Parc Eirin in Tonyrefail, with partners Pobl, Tirion Homes and Morganstone.

Sero chief executive James Williams said: “We already have the technology and knowledge needed to deliver zero carbon homes, so now we need to demonstrate delivery and viability at scale – as ultimately this is where we need to get to sooner rather than later to meet net zero targets.

“Through this JV we have an opportunity to show how much customers love living in low carbon homes because of the lifestyle benefits it offers around comfort and convenience, increased well-being, and lower energy bills. We need to demonstrate that zero carbon homes are what customers want, and help the industry and market adapt to achieve a position where net zero is the industry standard.”

The JV has pilot projects at several Edenstone sites, including Parc Ceirw Garden Village in Swansea and at Orb Drive in Newport. These demonstration homes will showcase various technology options, setting a blueprint for how the JV hope to deliver its new build in the future.

As well as overseeing the installation of the energy technology within the homes, Sero will provide ongoing Comfort as a Service energy management for residents, who are able to manage the comfort of their home and bills using a smartphone/tablet app.

Edenstone homes at Parc Ceirw garden Village in Morriston, Swansea

Edenstone managing director Martin Taylor said: “The climate emergency requires urgent action, and we all need to look at how we can play our part within our everyday lives. 40% of UK emissions come from households, meaning our homes have huge role to play if the UK is to meet its target for reducing carbon emission. That is why as a company, Edenstone is committed to ensuring we can begin delivering zero carbon smart homes as quickly as possible. We see this JV with Sero as the way to ensure we can fast track our journey to making this happen.”

Edenstone has 10 live developments across Wales and the southwest of England and 20 in planning, to start in the next two or three years. These will see the it building 800 homes per year by 2025, it said.

