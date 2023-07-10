Welsh framework adds heritage lots

SEWSCAP 3, managed by the City of Cardiff Council but available to a raft of public authorities in Wales, expires in June 2024. The tender notice for SEWSCAP 4 has now been published.

Alongside the previous 11 lots for different value bands and types of work – including the provision of construction services for demountable, temporary building hire or purchase – are three new lots. Two of the new lots are for heritage construction services; one for projects below £12m in value and one for heritage projects worth £12m to £100m.

There is also a new lot for the ‘provision of system builds for potential commercial, schools, & transport infrastructure’.

The deadline for initial responses is 18th August 20223

