Wembley gets multi-storey coach park

CGI of the Wembley parking complex

The purpose-built complex will have 290 coach spaces over two levels at Wembley Park in north London. In addition, a five-storey 734-space car park will be built above the coach complex.

The £41m project is being run by Huber, a German car park construction specialist, acting as project manager and principle designer.

With the groundworks now completed by O’Keefe under a £13m contract, Huber will lead on the above ground construction of the structure through to completion. Huber’s contract is worth £28m.

At full capacity, the parking complex will accommodate up to 16,500 visitors, representing a major investment in parking for Wembley Stadium and the SSE Arena, Wembley, as well as the surrounding 85-acre development taking place at Wembley Park.

The coach park will be laid out over two levels, each level with its own entrance. The five-storey, 734 space car parking structure, being built above the coach park, will also have its own entrance. Coaches will be organised according to length, height and weight.

Quintain said that the design had taken inspiration from the Rubik’s Cube to plot the movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

The architectural design of the parking complex was undertaken by Potter Church & Holmes and the project is expected to complete in autumn 2019.