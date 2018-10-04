West Dumbartonshire moves forward with healthcare projects

Clydebank Health & Care Centre would replace five GP practices

Members of West Dunbartonshire Health & Social Care Partnership's audit committee have unanimously approved the next steps for a new building that would replace five GP practices in Clydebank. They have agreed to submit the full business case for the £19.38m Clydebank Health & Care Centre to the next meeting of the finance and planning committee of NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde and also to the Scottish government’s Capital Investment Group for funding.

Also this week, Public Contracts Scotland has published the contract award notice for Clydebank Care Home. CCG (Scotland) has been awarded a £11.8m design and build contract for the centre, which will support 84 residents as well as providing a day care facility for 50 users. It will replace existing care homes and day care centres within the Clydebank area as part of the Queens Quay development of the former John Browns Shipyard site.