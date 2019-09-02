West Dunbartonshire reveals plan for £15m school campus

The campus, which will be built on the current grounds of the school, will include a new Renton Primary School along with an early learning and childcare centre and a language and communication unit.

The plans incorporate a new three-storey building to allow more open space for children to play outside with classrooms and links to outdoor space constructed on each floor. Two rooms on each level of the campus will be dedicated to pupils within the Language & Communications Unit.

In addition, a new multi-use sports pitch and playground area will be built on the site of the current school, which will be demolished once the new building is complete.

Materials used in the construction will be carefully considered to enhance the regeneration of the village and blend in with the Category ‘A’ listed Smollet Monument and the ’B’ listed War Memorial situated close to the site, said the council.

Councillor Karen Conaghan, convener of education, said: “These exciting proposals will provide hundreds of pupils with a modern purpose-built learning environment and clear educational benefits. The plans will also increase the number of places for children with additional support needs. Officers have also considered the size of the building to ensure we build a campus that will meet the future needs of the area.”

Councillor Ian Dickson, vice convener of education, added: “This is an exciting opportunity to transform the education of our current pupils by moving them from an ageing building that is in a poor condition to a brand new purpose-built learning environment.”

The planning application is due to be submitted in the coming weeks.

