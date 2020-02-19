West Lothian sets £100m housing budget

Over £55m from the budget will be spent on the creation and acquisition of new homes. This includes the completion of the council's current new build council housing programme with the addition of a further 250 new build homes. The capital programme for housing will also invest over £45m to improve the existing stock.

The new investment was approved was approved by the council yesterday (18th February).

Open market acquisitions will continue to be incorporated into the programme, as the council continues to look at expanding the housing supply working alongside registered social landlords (RSLs) and other partners to achieve the aim of delivering 3,000 new houses during the period 2012-2022. Over 2,000 affordable homes have been delivered since the beginning of 2012.

Major refurbishments in the planned programme include the completion of regeneration work at the Bathville flats in Armadale as well as the continuation of roof, render, stair and balcony works at the Lochs Scheme in Whitburn.

Executive councillor for services for the community, George Paul, said: “West Lothian Council remains committed to providing new, high quality homes for the people of West Lothian.

"A significant amount of investment is going towards the completion of the council's new build housing programme with new homes being constructed across West Lothian and a number of houses being acquired in a drive to further increase the housing stock."

"As well as providing new council homes, there will be a renewed focus on the maintenance and refurbishment of properties, to continue to maintain the Scottish Quality Housing Standard.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk