West Lothian to spend £10m fixing concrete in schools

Image of an RAAC panel from a recent government report into the material

Council executive supported proposals to address construction issues at Knightsridge Primary in Livingston, Windyknowe Primary in Bathgate and Our Lady's Primary in Stoneyburn.

The £6.7m programme for Knightsridge Primary will involve a complete replacement of the reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) panels. Pupils were relocated to neighbouring schools in November 2022 following a structural report.

Windyknowe Primary has a £2m programme to remove RAAC panels in the nursery and part of the first floor of the school.

Our Lady's Primary in Stoneyburn requires a £1.3m programme of remedial work, including replacing concrete lintels that have deteriorated.

Detailed surveys and inspections are taking place at all three schools before a timetable for the works is agreed. Further investigations are also ongoing at St Kentigern's Academy in Blackburn.

Executive councillor for education Andrew McGuire said: "This £10m investment programme will address historic construction issues in our school buildings and ensure they can continue to service their local communities for many years to come."

In December 2022 nthe Department for Education in Whitehall published guidance on the topic of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) panels to help schools understand the process of assessing, investigating and developing a management and remediation strategy for the troublesome material.

It is available at www.gov.uk/government/publications/reinforced-autoclaved-aerated-concrete-estates-guidance

