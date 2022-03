WSP’s new contract with West Sussex County Council, worth £66.5m, runs from May 2022 to the beginning of May 2026.

The firm was previously awarded a six-year contract, valued then at £36m, in July 2016.

Capital works being designed by WSP for the council include the A29 realignment scheme, to be built by Jackson Civil Engineering, and the Lyminster bypass.

