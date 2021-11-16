Westminster awards energy retrofit contract

Porchester baths, in Bayswater, is among the council buildings set to get some energy efficiency improvements

Vital Energi will fix the lighting, heating, ventilation and building management systems in BMS in up to 70 Westminster council buildings including schools, leisure centres, libraries and commercial premises.

Renewable energy sources such as solar photovoltaic panels and air source heat pumps will be installed where appropriate.

It has been calculated that the work will reduce carbon emissions by approximately 1,700 tonnes.

Vital Energi operations director Scott Lutton said: “By applying our experience of helping clients to decarbonise though harnessing the latest technology, our in-house team of design and energy modelling experts can develop and deliver a scheme which maximises carbon and energy savings.

“We specialise in taking responsibility for our clients’ complete property portfolio, regardless of the number of buildings, or size of properties, to deliver the maximum decarbonisation possible. On this project the largest property is over 8,000 sqm and the smallest is around 80 sqm, which is a great illustration of the range of opportunities public organisations have for decarbonisation across their entire estate.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk