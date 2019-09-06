Weston buys its first JCBs

Weston's Loadall fleet

The telehandlers, Weston’s first ever JCB purchase, will support the companies house-building operations. They were supplied by dealer Greenshields JCB.

All the new Loadalls are Hi-Viz versions, with low boom profile and low boom pivot design to make it easier for the operator to see all around.

Weston Logistics managing director Shaun Weston said: “Weston Group is undergoing significant expansion which requires enhanced logistical and site construction support from Weston Logistics. Delivering a valuable addition to its existing fleet of telehandlers, these new JCB models provide forklift, crane and telescopic capabilities and can power pallet fork, muck grab and winch attachments.

“Following its usual rigorous procurement process, Weston Logistics chose JCB because of the quality of the product and the operational flexibility which allows the JCB models to service both our warehouse and logistics operations, and work on construction at our building sites across London and the southeast. This multi-purpose performance provides us with valuable cost savings.

“The greater visibility afforded to operators with the JCB Hi-Viz telehandler range is a highly attractive feature, assisting our operators in being more aware of their surroundings and promoting safer operation across all Weston Homes developments. Safety is paramount in everything we do and is instilled in our workforce across all of our developments.”

Weston Homes has 7,500 homes either under construction or in the development pipeline, including three schemes of more than 1,000 properties. Projects include the £60m conversion of the Cambridge Military Hospital in Aldershot into 140 flats and an £85m conversion of the old Watford Laundry Factory into 227 flats.

