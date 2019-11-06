  1. Instagram
Wed November 06 2019

Weston Homes to build £93m Harlow scheme

Weston Homes is planning to build a £93m apartment complex on the site of a car park in Harlow, Essex.

Weston Homes has bought the site of the former Pearson Education headquarters car park in Harlow from developer Land Charter Homes. The site will be redeveloped into Edinburgh Way, a £93m residential scheme with 361 flats. Planning permission has already been secured.

The development will be 11 storeys high at peak, with a brick and glass façade, glass fronted balconies and terraces, and a raised glazed ground floor. The scheme will have parking at ground and first floors, with landscaped podiums, a new public realm and pedestrian links to Harlow Town Park.

Bob Weston, chairman and chief executive of Weston Homes, said: “We expect this high quality scheme to set a new standard for development in the Harlow area and are delighted to be expanding our portfolio into Harlow with this great scheme.”

