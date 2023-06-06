Weston signs for £50m Barking development

What's planned for Town Quay

The site is to be transformed into a £50m mixed-use development providing 147 apartments and 1,000 sqm of commercial space around a public plaza overlooking the Mill Pond and River Roding.

Located off Abbey Road in Barking, Town Quay Wharf will cover more than 5,630 sqm.

It has been designed by PRP Architects to reconnect the town centre to the waterfront.

The development comprise three buildings – one of 11 storeys and two seven-storey blocks.

Along the waterfront to the north of the new Town Quay Wharf development, is Abbey Quay, a new £350 million (GDV) 6-acre riverside urban village in the exciting Barking regeneration area by Weston Homes providing 1,118 luxurious apartments, expansive public amenity space and 41,000 sq ft of commercial retail and leisure opportunities, which will include a new pavilion restaurant, local shops, cafés, gymnasium and community hub This ambitious scheme, along with Town Quay Wharf, form part of one of the UK’s largest regeneration projects.

Bob Weston, chairman & chief executive of Weston Homes, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Barking & Dagenham Council at our new development Town Quay Wharf, not only providing a large number of private market sale homes in the regeneration area but also providing 42% of vital affordable homes. At Weston Homes, we pride ourselves on offering high quality homes for everyone – at affordable prices.”

