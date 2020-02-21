Wheelabrator scraps Test Valley incinerator plans

Wheelabrator’s Harewood project was going through the planning system for construction of the plant in the Test Valley. The proposed site was next to Raymond Brown's incinerator bottom ash processing facility in Barton Stacey, near Andover.

Wheelabrator Technologies has now withdrawn its application to the Planning Inspectorate saying that it will no longer proceed with its plans in Hampshire. The waste-to-energy facility would have been fuelled by 500,000 tonnes of domestic and commercial waste a year.

Wheelabrator Technologies business development vice president Paul Green said: “The UK waste-to-energy market is extremely buoyant with significant capacity gaps remaining in the residual waste management infrastructure. Wheelabrator is well-placed to address this capacity gap and provide sustainable waste management solutions with a number of live projects across the UK. Having undertaken a strategic review of the wide range of opportunities in our current pipeline, we have decided to focus our efforts on further advanced waste-to-energy projects, and as such, will no longer continue to invest in the development of the Wheelabrator Harewood waste-to-energy facility. “

Wheelabrator’s advanced waste-to-energy development projects include Kemsley North in Sittingbourne, Kent, and Skelton Grange in Yorkshire.

