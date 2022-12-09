Whitbread plans redevelopment of Manchester Premier Inn site

Jon Matthew Architects' design for One Medlock Street, Manchester

Whitbread and Dominvs Group have submitted plans for a mixed-use, office and purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) scheme on the site of Whitbread's Deansgate Premier Inn in Manchester.

The proposals include a 13-storey block of offices and an adjoining 37-storey student accommodation tower with 1,014 rooms.

The plans for One Medlock Street have been designed by Jon Matthew Architects.

Situated within Manchester City Council’s First Street Development Framework area and forming part of the City’s Southern Gateway, proposals devised by the partnership will see the demolition of the existing five-storey Premier Inn hotel.

Whitbread, the parent company of Premier Inn, was previously working on developing this site with Ask Real Estate. It has now joined up with Dominvs for a third time. In 2018, the duo partnered on f a 180-bedroom Premier Inn hotel and Bar & Block Steakhouse in Milton Keynes. Dominvs is also currently developing a 400-bedroom Premier Inn hotel in Hammersmith.

Whitbread senior development manager Richard Pearson said: “We have recently invested in new rooms in Manchester city centre, including the new 157-bedroom Premier Inn on Princess Street as part of the Circle Square development, just a short walk away from the site at Medlock Street.

“Working with Dominvs we now have the opportunity to realise the true potential of the Medlock Street site by creating high-quality workspace and student accommodation at an important gateway to the city centre.

“As well as generating funds to reinvest in our network, the development will meet the demand for high quality office accommodation in the city and deliver much needed student accommodation within Manchester city centre.”

