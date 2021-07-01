Why remote assessment is here to stay

Over the past 18 months the rapidly changing restrictions and guidelines have forced many industries to adapt their ways of working. As most of us switched to remote operations so too did the training industry, resulting in the uprooting of common practices in favour of modern techniques and methods of delivery.

For the NVQ sector, remote assessment has revolutionised the ability for workers and companies to gain their qualifications, offering simple, effective and time saving solutions that keeps candidates working and the industry moving forward.

At CST Training this new practice has been made possible by our bespoke online portfolio system, offering Candidates 24/7 access to their portal, and allowing the NVQ assessment process to be completed around their careers, at a time that suits them.

Focusing heavily on evidence gathering, remote assessment also means that the quality of the portfolios produced by Candidates is an even truer, authentic reflection of their skills and allows our assessors to see their practical and theoretical knowledge within their day-to-day place of work.

Our ability to facilitate NVQ in this way has allowed Candidates to move through the assessment process quickly, effectively and to the highest standards. The awarding bodies have expressed their confidence in this new and improved method of delivery highlighting the benefits for all parties involved. Candidates receive an increased amount of one-to-one communication with their Assessor, who is on hand to guide and assist throughout the process and the Assessors can maintain a consistent rhythm, allowing candidates to complete their NVQ in as little as 4 weeks.

Enrol your employees on our NVQ qualifications and experience the advantages of remote assessment for yourself.

