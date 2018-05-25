Whyte Crane gets eight-axle Liebherr

The 450-tonne class LTM 1450-8.1, which pick up loads that are placed 100 metres away, is part of a 21-crane order placed by Whyte Crane Hire with Liebherr-Great Britain in 2017.

The LTM 1450-8.1 is road legal in the UK with its full 85-metre telescopic boom, seven-metre swing away fly jib, all supports, hoist winch, counterweight frame and 24 tonnes of counterweight. Where axle loads are restricted, the travel configuration can be changed so that the crane can travel on public roads with a 12-tonne axle load and still carry its full main boom, all supports and a complete hoist winch for quick set-up on site.

Whyte Crane Hire managing director Mark Syme said: “This new crane concept will be a significant asset to the Whyte Crane Hire fleet. I have no doubt that the LTM 1450s combination of great hoist height and versatile travel capabilities will prove invaluable for many of our very high-reach jobs, including repairing wind turbines and building and decommissioning tower cranes.”