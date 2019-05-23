Widening contract awarded for France’s A10

Colas and Bouygues have recently worked on another section of the A10

Colas is leading the consortium; its share of the €150m contract is €95m. The consortium comprises Colas Projects (project manager), Colas Centre-Ouest, Aximum (the road safety and signalling subsidiary of Colas) and Bouygues Travaux Publics Régions France, a subsidiary of Bouygues Construction),.

The contract with Cofiroute calls for the widening of 25km of the A10 between Veigné and Sainte-Maure-de-Touraine to six lanes. The first section involves a 10km stretch between the towns of Veigné and Sorigny for €70m; the second is a 15km stretch between Sorigny and Sainte-Maure-de-Touraine for €80m.

The project involves earthworks, modifications to structures, paving, drainage, equipment, signs and signalling.

Work will begin in July 2019, with completion scheduled for late 2022. The contract follows earlier work carried out by Colas and Bouygues Construction on the A10. Last year and early in 2019, the team paved the existing median and installed concrete barriers on a 70km section between Sainte-Maure-de-Touraine and Poitiers.