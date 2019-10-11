Willmott Dixon adds Stockton Globe to its dance hall revamp list

How the refurbished art deco Globe Theatre might look

Built in 1935, the art deco Globe served as a dance hall and concert venue for acts including Buddy Holly, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones before becoming a bingo hall and then finally closing in 1997.

Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council now has National Lottery funding towards the building’s revival and it has given Ambassador Theatre Group a 25-year operating deal.

The Globe will be updated by Willmott Dixon to provide a 3,000 plus capacity live music and comedy venue.

Willmott Dixon is also renovating the neighbouring 153 High Street building, a former bridal wear shop, as part of the works. This will provide box office and café bar facilities for the Globe as well as operating as a standalone venue with a small performance area.

At the Globe, a key aspect will be to preserve its art deco heritage and care is being taken to remove and store historic parts of the building such as windows at the front and internal doors. Mouldings have been taken of the ornate ceiling details so that new profiles can be cast as part of the restoration.

Willmott Dixon has been clocking up a track record in revamping heritage buildings, with recent refurbishment projects including the nearby Darlington Hippodrome in 2017 as well as Alexandra Palace’s East Wing, Bolton Albert Halls and the Commonwealth Institute in Kensington to create a new home for the Design Museum. It is also currently refurbishing the Old Admiralty Building and National Gallery in London, plus the Box in Plymouth. And it has recently been appointed to renew the Civic Halls in Wolverhampton and Bristol’s Colston Hall concert venue.

